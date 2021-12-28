Caesars Entertainment (CZR) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/23/2021 – Caesars Entertainment had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $127.00 price target on the stock.

12/17/2021 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $127.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/15/2021 – Caesars Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

12/7/2021 – Caesars Entertainment is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

11/29/2021 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $132.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – Caesars Entertainment is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $145.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of CZR stock traded down $1.02 on Tuesday, hitting $93.13. The company had a trading volume of 17,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,612,610. The firm has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.34 and a twelve month high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($6.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

