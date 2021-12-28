Calamos Global Total Return Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CGO)

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund stock opened at $15.55 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.04. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $14.19 and a 1 year high of $17.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGO. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 246,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 5.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the third quarter worth about $165,000.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a portfolio of equities, convertible securities, and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

