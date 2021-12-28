Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $5.34 Million Stock Holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,916 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.24% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $5,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,878,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,288,000 after acquiring an additional 257,469 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,634,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,482,000 after acquiring an additional 199,710 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 189.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 783,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,471,000 after acquiring an additional 512,782 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 643,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,094,000 after acquiring an additional 39,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 354,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,730,000 after acquiring an additional 89,898 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Financials ETF alerts:

iShares US Financials ETF stock opened at $87.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.58. iShares US Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $64.95 and a 12 month high of $90.50.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Featured Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.