Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 29,638 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) by 49.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,638 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.31% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF worth $5,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 136.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the second quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the second quarter worth $209,000.

RGI stock opened at $196.02 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a one year low of $151.18 and a one year high of $201.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $194.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.71.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

