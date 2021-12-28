Camden Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.5% during the second quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the second quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.6% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.5% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 17,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.24.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $225.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $210.71 and a 200-day moving average of $222.61. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

