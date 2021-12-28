Camden Capital LLC Buys 1,819 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 123.1% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 9,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 18,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $72.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.31. The company has a market cap of $91.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $73.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.58.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

