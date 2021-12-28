Camden Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Camden Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,780 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 795,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,116,000 after acquiring an additional 214,760 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,272,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,315,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 15.1% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 157,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 20,664 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth $1,506,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 189,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $3,976,007.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $688,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,982,723 shares of company stock worth $143,657,813 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $18.94 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.89 and a 200 day moving average of $23.61. The company has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.15 and a beta of 6.53.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a positive return on equity of 19.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.22.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.