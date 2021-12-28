Camden Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 26,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PFE opened at $59.20 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $332.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Erste Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

