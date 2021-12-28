Camden Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 51,843,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284,055 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 276.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,683,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,814,000 after acquiring an additional 15,190,533 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 12,934,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,434,000 after acquiring an additional 469,441 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,102,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,038,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,835,000 after purchasing an additional 26,382 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $41.82 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $33.65 and a 12 month high of $41.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.82.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

