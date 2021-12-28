Camden Capital LLC Takes $426,000 Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,397,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,683,000 after purchasing an additional 613,948 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,690,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,241,000 after buying an additional 692,979 shares during the period. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,217,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,672,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,845,000 after buying an additional 700,961 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,247,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,600,000 after buying an additional 319,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FNF shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $51.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.72 and a 52-week high of $52.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.54. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.40.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 25.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.92%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total transaction of $687,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.