Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) versus Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) Financial Comparison

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) and Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Candel Therapeutics and Codiak BioSciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Candel Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Codiak BioSciences $2.91 million 86.31 -$91.67 million ($3.61) -3.11

Candel Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Codiak BioSciences.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Candel Therapeutics and Codiak BioSciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Candel Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Codiak BioSciences 0 0 2 0 3.00

Candel Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 104.87%. Codiak BioSciences has a consensus target price of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 176.05%. Given Codiak BioSciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Codiak BioSciences is more favorable than Candel Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.9% of Codiak BioSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Codiak BioSciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Candel Therapeutics and Codiak BioSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Candel Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Codiak BioSciences -425.30% -169.73% -42.42%

Candel Therapeutics Company Profile

Candel Therapeutics Inc. is a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel oncolytic viral immunotherapies. The company’s product pipeline includes CAN-2409 and CAN-3110. Candel Therapeutics Inc. is based in NEEDHAM, Mass.

Codiak BioSciences Company Profile

Codiak BioSciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors. The company is also developing exoASO-STAT6, an antisense oligonucleotide targeting the STAT6 transcription factor; exoASO-NLRP3 for multiple sclerosis, neuropathy, and neurodegeneration; and exoVACC, a modular platform for constructing precision vaccines. It has a collaboration agreement with the Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited, Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., Kayla Therapeutics, Washington University, Ragon Institute of MGH, MIT, and Harvard. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

