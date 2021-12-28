Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.91% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Capital City Bank Group, Inc. is a financial holding company with banking subsidiaries and numerous indirect subsidiaries. The Banks are full service banks, engaged in the commercial and retail banking business, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits; extending credit; originating residential mortgage loans; and providing data processing services, asset management services, trust services, retail brokerage services and a broad range of other financial services to corporate and individual customers, governmental entities and correspondent banks. “

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of CCBG traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.05. 28,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,301. Capital City Bank Group has a 1-year low of $21.42 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $456.55 million, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.23.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $54.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.30 million. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 10.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laura L. Johnson acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.49 per share, for a total transaction of $26,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 84.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Capital City Bank Group during the third quarter worth $663,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 11.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 31.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 29,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014 shares during the period. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

