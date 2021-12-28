Castle (CSTL) Price Reaches $0.0006

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Castle has a market cap of $13,914.67 and $2.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Castle coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Castle has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.22 or 0.00284498 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00010510 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00010917 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003670 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00016385 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 142.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000292 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Castle Profile

CSTL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

