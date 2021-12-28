Celer Network (CELR) Tops One Day Volume of $81.65 Million

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. One Celer Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0773 or 0.00000161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $474.09 million and approximately $81.65 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Celer Network has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005400 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00043415 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007116 BTC.

About Celer Network

CELR is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,131,211,958 coins. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork . Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network . The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Buying and Selling Celer Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

