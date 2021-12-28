Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Shares Gap Down to $5.01

Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.01, but opened at $4.83. Celularity shares last traded at $4.91, with a volume of 405 shares changing hands.

CELU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist initiated coverage on Celularity in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Celularity in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Celularity in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celularity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Celularity in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.05.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $10.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celularity Inc will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celularity during the third quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celularity in the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Celularity in the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Celularity in the third quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celularity in the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.

