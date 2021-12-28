Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Shares Down 6.8%

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) shares dropped 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.50 and last traded at $11.59. Approximately 3,539 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 196,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.84.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.10. As a group, research analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -2 EPS for the current year.

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, insider Tia L. Bush purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Medicxi Ventures Management (J bought 34,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.82 per share, for a total transaction of $440,059.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 238,000 shares of company stock worth $2,891,263.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNTA. General Atlantic L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 545.5% during the third quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 9,681,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,686,000 after acquiring an additional 8,181,818 shares during the last quarter. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,326,000. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 179.4% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,577,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,737,000 after buying an additional 2,296,794 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,858,000. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,149,000. Institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.