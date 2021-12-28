Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Receives $98.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.75.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CCS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Century Communities from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Century Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Century Communities by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Century Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Century Communities by 195.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Century Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCS opened at $81.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.27. Century Communities has a 52-week low of $40.82 and a 52-week high of $86.07.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $958.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.95 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Century Communities will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.80%.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.