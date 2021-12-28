Chase Investment Counsel Corp Acquires Shares of 44,053 Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 44,053 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Luna Innovations at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,402,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,190,000 after buying an additional 44,014 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Luna Innovations by 126.5% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,231,000 after purchasing an additional 734,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Luna Innovations by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 792,337 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,581,000 after purchasing an additional 11,774 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 17.7% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 777,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,425,000 after acquiring an additional 117,127 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 19.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 683,809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after acquiring an additional 109,607 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Luna Innovations from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Luna Innovations from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

NASDAQ LUNA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.45. 105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,578. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.94. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.60 million. Luna Innovations had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Luna Innovations Incorporated will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

