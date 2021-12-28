Chase Investment Counsel Corp Cuts Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp trimmed its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 70.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,370,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,652,000 after buying an additional 4,283,547 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 10.1% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,975,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,272,000 after purchasing an additional 363,111 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 5.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,990,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,857,000 after purchasing an additional 163,655 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,002,000 after purchasing an additional 71,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 5.1% in the second quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,578,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,491,000 after acquiring an additional 77,001 shares during the period.

Shares of CEF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,685. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $20.38.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

