Chase Investment Counsel Corp Reduces Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 39.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,005 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 13,531 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for about 1.5% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.9% in the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.5% in the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 4,057 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 30.8% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its stake in American Express by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 17,221 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXP traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $165.93. 25,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,403,059. The firm has a market cap of $128.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. American Express has a 12-month low of $112.10 and a 12-month high of $189.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.51.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.78.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

