Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a utility company engaged in natural gas distribution and transmission, propane distribution and marketing, advanced information services and other related businesses.Chesapeake’s three natural gas distribution divisions serve residential, commercial and industrial customers in southern Delaware, Maryland’s Eastern Shore and Florida. The Company’s natural gas transmission subsidiary operates an interstate pipeline system that transports gas from various points in Pennsylvania to Delaware and Maryland distribution divisions. “

CPK opened at $142.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.38. Chesapeake Utilities has a 52-week low of $99.64 and a 52-week high of $143.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.00.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 40.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,809,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,009,000 after purchasing an additional 38,269 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,265,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,336,000 after acquiring an additional 15,276 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 569,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,849,000 after acquiring an additional 20,969 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 525,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 74.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 448,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,993,000 after acquiring an additional 191,319 shares during the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

