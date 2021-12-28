China Coal Energy (OTCMKTS:CCOZY) Stock Price Down 7.2%

China Coal Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CCOZY)’s share price traded down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.65 and last traded at $11.65. 150 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.29 and a 200-day moving average of $12.85.

About China Coal Energy (OTCMKTS:CCOZY)

China Coal Energy Company Limited primarily mines for, processes, produces, and sells coal in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Coal, Coal-Chemical, Mining Machinery, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers thermal and coking coal. It also produces and sells polyolefin, methanol, urea, and other coal chemical products, as well as coke; researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells coal mining machinery and equipment; and provides after-sales services.

