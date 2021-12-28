ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) by 49.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in ChromaDex were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 11.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,608,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,721,000 after acquiring an additional 266,299 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 132.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 363,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 207,036 shares during the last quarter. NEW THINKING HONG KONG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the second quarter worth $1,357,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 14.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,230,000 after acquiring an additional 106,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 11.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 820,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,092,000 after acquiring an additional 84,995 shares during the last quarter. 39.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ChromaDex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXC opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.85 million, a PE ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.17. ChromaDex Co. has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $23.66.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 80.96% and a negative net margin of 42.83%. The company had revenue of $17.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

CDXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of ChromaDex in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

ChromaDex Company Profile

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC).

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.