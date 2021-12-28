Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.34 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) to report earnings of $3.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chubb’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.48. Chubb posted earnings of $3.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chubb will report full year earnings of $12.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.90 to $12.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $14.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.00 to $14.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Chubb.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS.

CB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chubb from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.88.

CB stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.43. 28,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,914,762. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.80. Chubb has a 52 week low of $144.00 and a 52 week high of $197.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.28%.

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total value of $6,091,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,804 shares of company stock worth $14,255,494. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CB. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Chubb by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 9.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,090,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 10.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 98,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

