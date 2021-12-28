Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD reduced its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for about 1.6% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total transaction of $6,091,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,804 shares of company stock worth $14,255,494 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

CB opened at $194.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $189.55 and its 200-day moving average is $179.27. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $144.00 and a 52-week high of $197.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.88.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

