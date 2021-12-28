Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) and Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU) Head-To-Head Contrast

Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU) and Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Meritage Hospitality Group alerts:

99.8% of Chuy’s shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Chuy’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Meritage Hospitality Group and Chuy’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meritage Hospitality Group 4.00% 23.05% 3.36% Chuy’s 6.90% 13.34% 6.77%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Meritage Hospitality Group and Chuy’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meritage Hospitality Group $516.18 million 0.28 $14.91 million N/A N/A Chuy’s $320.95 million 1.81 -$3.29 million $1.29 22.69

Meritage Hospitality Group has higher revenue and earnings than Chuy’s.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Meritage Hospitality Group and Chuy’s, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meritage Hospitality Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Chuy’s 0 7 2 0 2.22

Chuy’s has a consensus price target of $40.71, suggesting a potential upside of 39.10%. Given Chuy’s’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Chuy’s is more favorable than Meritage Hospitality Group.

Volatility and Risk

Meritage Hospitality Group has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chuy’s has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Chuy’s beats Meritage Hospitality Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Meritage Hospitality Group Company Profile

Meritage Hospitality Group, Inc. specializes in the development and operation of restaurants and leisure properties. Its activities include owning and operating of casual dining restaurants including Twisted Rooster, Crooked Goose, Freighters Eatery and Taproom, and Wheelhouse Kitchen and Cocktails. It operates through the Wendy’s and Casual Dining segments. The company was founded in August 1986 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads. The company was founded by Michael Roger Young and John A. Zapp on April 16, 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.