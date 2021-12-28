CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of CIX opened at C$26.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.31 billion and a PE ratio of 14.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.07. CI Financial has a twelve month low of C$14.91 and a twelve month high of C$30.88.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$661.30 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CI Financial will post 3.5899998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CIX. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on CI Financial from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on CI Financial from C$32.50 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities downgraded CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CI Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$34.29.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

