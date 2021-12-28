CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CI Financial Corp. offer asset management and wealth management advisory services. CI Financial Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CIXX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.28.

NYSE:CIXX traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.37. 35,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,310. CI Financial has a 1 year low of $11.71 and a 1 year high of $24.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.11.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CI Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CI Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 79,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CI Financial by 851.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of CI Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 492,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of CI Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 226,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 41.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

