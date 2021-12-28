Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Position Increased by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.13% of Cimpress worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Cimpress by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Cimpress in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Cimpress in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Cimpress by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in Cimpress in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMPR stock opened at $68.26 on Tuesday. Cimpress plc has a 1 year low of $65.35 and a 1 year high of $128.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.27 and its 200-day moving average is $92.07.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $657.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.32 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cimpress plc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

