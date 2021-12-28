Cindicator (CND) Achieves Market Capitalization of $22.36 Million

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. One Cindicator coin can currently be bought for about $0.0112 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cindicator has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. Cindicator has a total market cap of $22.36 million and $408,403.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005257 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00045161 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007248 BTC.

About Cindicator

Cindicator is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 coins. Cindicator’s official website is cindicator.com . The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/ “

Buying and Selling Cindicator

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cindicator should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cindicator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

