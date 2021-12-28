Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $80.70 and last traded at $80.70. Approximately 1,484 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 356,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.27.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Citi Trends from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.23. The firm has a market cap of $680.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.82.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.58. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 50.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Lisa A. Powell sold 2,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $220,818.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David N. Makuen purchased 1,200 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.22 per share, for a total transaction of $80,664.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,350 shares of company stock worth $233,444. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTRN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Citi Trends in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Citi Trends by 301.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Citi Trends in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Citi Trends in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the third quarter valued at $68,000.

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

