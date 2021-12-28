Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by QCI Asset Management Inc. NY

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of C. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,569,000. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 11.1% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 43,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Citigroup by 10.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 149,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,578,000 after purchasing an additional 13,687 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 242.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,778,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Citigroup by 25.2% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, December 17th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.65.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.19. 186,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,662,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.63 and its 200 day moving average is $68.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.82. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $57.40 and a one year high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.