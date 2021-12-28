Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.75

Shares of Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.75 and traded as high as $13.95. Citizens Community Bancorp shares last traded at $13.82, with a volume of 21,349 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Citizens Community Bancorp alerts:

The company has a market cap of $145.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.75.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.75 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 11.66%. On average, research analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 13,561 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 641,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,782,000 after acquiring an additional 181,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI)

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.