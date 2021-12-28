Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,157.43 ($55.89).

Several research firms have recently commented on CKN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,132 ($55.55) price target on shares of Clarkson in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,250 ($57.13) price objective on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,250 ($57.13) price objective on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,470 ($60.09) price target on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of CKN stock remained flat at $GBX 3,750 ($50.41) during trading hours on Thursday. 1,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,669. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,834.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,571.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion and a PE ratio of -45.57. Clarkson has a twelve month low of GBX 2,420 ($32.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,225 ($56.80). The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06.

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

