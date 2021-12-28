Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,157.43 ($55.89).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CKN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,132 ($55.55) price objective on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,250 ($57.13) target price on shares of Clarkson in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,250 ($57.13) target price on shares of Clarkson in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,470 ($60.09) target price on shares of Clarkson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Get Clarkson alerts:

Shares of Clarkson stock remained flat at $GBX 3,750 ($50.41) on Thursday. 1,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,669. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,834.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,571.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06. Clarkson has a twelve month low of GBX 2,420 ($32.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,225 ($56.80). The company has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion and a PE ratio of -45.57.

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Clarkson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarkson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.