Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Trading Up 4.7%

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) shares were up 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.07 and last traded at $31.79. Approximately 17,253 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 571,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clear Secure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.37.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $67.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.81 million. Clear Secure had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Clear Secure by 181.2% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Clear Secure during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Clear Secure during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Clear Secure by 688.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. 34.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clear Secure Company Profile (NYSE:YOU)

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.