Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,113 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,300,190 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,045,398,000 after buying an additional 353,835 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,805,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,602,000 after buying an additional 388,063 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,804,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $989,663,000 after buying an additional 1,697,159 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,690,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $946,335,000 after buying an additional 1,244,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 59.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $494,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.66, for a total value of $78,795.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $191,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,883 shares of company stock worth $3,419,233. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $93.54 on Tuesday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.27 and a 1 year high of $308.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.25. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on TDOC shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.24.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

