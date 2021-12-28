Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 925 Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 925 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 308.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total transaction of $1,017,988.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total transaction of $2,337,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,806 shares of company stock worth $18,092,716 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQ opened at $168.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.44. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.57 and a 12 month high of $289.23. The company has a market capitalization of $77.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.46, a PEG ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 2.39.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Square from $312.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Square from $380.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Square from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.66.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.