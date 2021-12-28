CloakCoin (CLOAK) Trading 58% Higher This Week

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000862 BTC on major exchanges. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.36 million and approximately $9,418.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CloakCoin has traded up 58% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000704 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00018250 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00011167 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,740,707 coins. The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.