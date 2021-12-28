CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Position Increased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 34.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,399 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 116.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 26.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 93.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $840,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $14.45 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. CNX Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $16.08.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.01 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. CNX Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

CNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James downgraded CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.90.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

