Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.33.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CGEAF. TD Securities decreased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$135.00 to C$130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Desjardins reduced their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$128.00 to C$125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC reduced their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$131.00 to C$126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$129.00 to C$127.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

OTCMKTS:CGEAF remained flat at $$77.33 during trading hours on Tuesday. Cogeco Communications has a 52 week low of $75.60 and a 52 week high of $98.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.85.

Cogeco Communications, Inc is a communications company, which provides Internet, video and telephony services to residential and business customers. It operates through the Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services segments. The Canadian Broadband Services segment activities are carried out by Cogeco Connexion in the provinces of Québec and Ontario.

