Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $93.10. Cohen & Steers shares last traded at $93.01, with a volume of 93,078 shares changing hands.

Separately, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.32.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $154.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.17 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 81.40%. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Cohen & Steers’s previous None dividend of $1.39. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is 61.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNS. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 6,430.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 431,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,409,000 after purchasing an additional 424,735 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,752,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $225,964,000 after purchasing an additional 367,015 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 2,089.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 142,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,738,000 after purchasing an additional 136,462 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 287,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,058,000 after purchasing an additional 105,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1,335.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 102,919 shares during the last quarter. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile (NYSE:CNS)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.