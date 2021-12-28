Colliers International Group Inc (CIG) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) (NASDAQ:CIGI) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.192 per share on Wednesday, January 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06.

Colliers International Group has a 1 year low of C$1.89 and a 1 year high of C$47.85.

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$986.61 million.

In other Colliers International Group news, Senior Officer John W. Kenny sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$188.14, for a total value of C$37,627.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,800 shares in the company, valued at C$2,220,047.28. Also, Senior Officer Brian Rosen sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$184.80, for a total value of C$646,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$184,800. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,800 shares of company stock valued at $698,729.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

