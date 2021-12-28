Colliers International Group Inc (CIG) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) (NASDAQ:CIGI) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.192 per share on Wednesday, January 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06.
Colliers International Group has a 1 year low of C$1.89 and a 1 year high of C$47.85.
Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$986.61 million.
Colliers International Group Company Profile
Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.
