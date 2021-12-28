ColossusXT Market Capitalization Achieves $2.56 Million (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. ColossusXT has a total market cap of $2.56 million and approximately $595.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded 58.5% lower against the US dollar. One ColossusXT coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00011085 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000106 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000118 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001334 BTC.

ColossusXT Coin Profile

COLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,406,511,621 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ColossusXT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

