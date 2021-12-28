Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Fortress Wealth Group LLC

Fortress Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 23.5% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 85,171 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 16,215 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 46.6% during the second quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 47,168 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 13.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 327,616 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $18,681,000 after purchasing an additional 38,360 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,275 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.8% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,190 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 12,215 shares during the period. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. Citigroup cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.82. The company had a trading volume of 107,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,493,956. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $232.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $46.29 and a 12-month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

