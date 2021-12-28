Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $4.30 Million Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,793 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,617 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Hanesbrands worth $4,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,414,491 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,409,000 after buying an additional 240,281 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,397 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 492,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,199,000 after buying an additional 24,763 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,117,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.22.

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $16.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $14.21 and a one year high of $22.82. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 1.51.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 99.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.67%.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

