Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $4,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 20,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Graco by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 10,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Graco by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its position in Graco by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 520,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,436,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in Graco by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. William Blair raised shares of Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.75.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $79.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.02 and a 200 day moving average of $75.98. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.66. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.34 and a 1 year high of $80.98.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.27 million. Graco had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 22.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $47,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

