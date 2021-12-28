Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 535 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.06% of National Retail Properties worth $4,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the second quarter worth $45,981,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 1,058.0% during the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 582,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,306,000 after buying an additional 532,157 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 51.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,555,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,910,000 after buying an additional 530,446 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,287,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,185,493,000 after buying an additional 453,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 32.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,709,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,143,000 after buying an additional 419,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $47.30 on Tuesday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $38.25 and a one year high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 10.98 and a quick ratio of 10.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.87.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 38.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.22%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NNN. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.29.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

