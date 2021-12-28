Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) will announce earnings per share of $1.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01. Community Trust Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $4.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $3.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Community Trust Bancorp.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 35.56%. The company had revenue of $56.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Community Trust Bancorp stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.59. The stock had a trading volume of 925 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,485. Community Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $36.02 and a 12 month high of $47.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

In other news, Director Charles J. Baird sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $172,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $224,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,780 shares of company stock worth $431,348. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTBI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,891,000 after buying an additional 78,400 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 131.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 13.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 29.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 27,915 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

