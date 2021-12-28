Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, with its subsidiaries designs, develops, manufactures and sells luxury goods in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Americas and Japan. Richemont operates in five key areas: jewellery, watches, writing instruments, leather and accessories, and clothing. The Group’s luxury interests encompass several of the most prestigious names in the luxury industry including Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Piaget, Vacheron Constantin, Jaeger-LeCoultre, IWC, Panerai and Montblanc. Compagnie Financière Richemont SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, November 15th. HSBC upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Compagnie Financière Richemont stock opened at $14.90 on Monday. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $15.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

Analyst Recommendations for Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY)

